Felisicia Hinton, a resident of Jacksonville, Fl., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Madison County Central School, located at 2093 US 90, in Madison, Fl. The Hinton family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 18 at the Mixon Town Chapel of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave., Jacksonville, Fl., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no public viewing.

