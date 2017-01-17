Felicia Sue Jones, age 57, of Cherry Lake, Fl. arrived as a gift of God on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1959 and returned to be with Him on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Hahira, Ga. She left behind her husband of 33 years, William Claude Jones of Cherry Lake, Fl.; her mother, Edna Frances (Buddy) Sapp of Quitman, Ga.; her brother, Damon Rogers of Barney, Ga.; and her sister, Robin Rogers of Savannah, Ga. She raised four children: Claudia Roxanne Jones of Orange, Tx.; Claude A. Jones of Madison, Fl.; Bonita (Marcos) Roblero of Hahira, Ga.; and Jonathan (Barbara) Farris of Hahira, Ga. who blessed her with ten grandchildren and one great grandson. Preceding her departure was her father, John A. Rogers and her two brothers, Allen D. Rogers and Royce D. Rogers. She loved Jesus and attended both Beulah and Harmony Baptist Churches. Respects were paid on Friday, Jan. 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison, Fl. The funeral service was held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church in Nankin, Ga. She awaited the resurrection at Oak Hill Cemetery in Quitman, Ga. We look forward to seeing her again in glory! Beggs Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements, (850) 973-2258. You may send condolences to the family by visiting the website at www.beggsfuneral.com.