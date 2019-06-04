Feast of a fundraiser

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

In support of a local warrior battling cancer, First Baptist Church of Pinetta is preparing to host a benefit dinner, in support of Tammy Kemp and her family. The dinner will take place on Saturday, June 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu will consist of grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, a roll, dessert and a drink. Dinners will be available to-go or for dine-in. Dinners are provided for a donation.

Kemp, a local resident since 1975, was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in February. Due to this, the Kemp family is traveling to the Moffitt Cancer Center, in Tampa, Fla., for chemotherapy once a week.

Triple-negative breast cancer, according to www.nationalbreastcancer.org, is a diagnosis meaning that the three most common types of receptors known to fuel most breast cancer growth – estrogen, progesterone and the HER-2/neu gene – are not present in the cancer tumor.

Kemp recalls that she began noticing swelling and pain in the area of her right armpit. Following multiple visits to her physician, a lump and lymph nodes were surgically removed in late January, which was followed by the diagnosis.

Proceeds from the dinner are slated to go to the Kemp family to help with travel and lodging expenses, as well as other expenses that have put a financial burden on the family due to the diagnosis and treatment.

During the event, magnets, water koozies and bracelets will be available for purchase. Additionally, donors wishing to support the Kemp family can message Danielle Leslein or Mary Donna Pippin on Facebook to pre-order t-shirts or can call Leslein at (850) 673-7997. If you would like to contribute directly, Madison County Community Bank has an account set up to take donations. Make checks payable to "Tammy's Benefit Fund."

First Baptist Church of Pinetta is located at 117 NE Poplar Ave., in Pinetta.