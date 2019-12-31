FBC children tell the Christmas story

Cheltsie Holbrook

cheltsie@greenepublishing.com

On Sunday morning, Dec. 22, the children of First Baptist Church (FBC) told the story of Jesus’ birth through the annual Children’s Christmas Pageant.

The 11 a.m. church service started off with a hymn of worship to, “Jesus Messiah,” with the pageant following directly afterwards. Along with telling the story of Jesus, the pageant also included songs such as, “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” “Knock, Knock, Knock went Joseph,” and a few others.

Twelve children dressed in character and acted out the story of Jesus Christ’s birth. The three shepherds consisted of: Carter Krell, Clayton Bradfield and James Register. Playing the role of the three wise men were: Noah Pike, Archer Pike and Gabriel Register. The head angel was played by Ava Hale and her heavenly host included Emma Greene, Jodie Kinner and Bailie Bradfield. Mary was played by Clara Pike and Joseph was played by Braxton Townsend. The directors of the Christmas Pageant were Martha Beggs and Martha Register.

The children received a standing ovation for their annual Children’s Christmas Pageant performance.