Looking for an opportunity to spend some quality time with your child? The Junior Auxiliary of Madison is hosting its 10th Annual Father-Daughter Dance, Ties and Tiaras, on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Madison Church of God Family Life Center, located at 771 NE Colin Kelly Hwy. Tickets are $10 per father and are available at Madison County Community Bank, located at 301 E Base St., in Madison.