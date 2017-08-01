Fatal: UTV accident kills Lee man

Chris Jones: Green Publishing, Inc.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a utility vehicle (UTV) accident on Friday, July 28 proved fatal for the driver, 56-year-old James Earl Adkins, of Lee.

Adkins was operating the UTV, a 2016 Arctic Cat, on a private road off of NE Blue Ridge Landing Ave., in Lee. Adkins oversteered while negotiating a curve, causing the UTV to rotate 90 degrees and travel off the roadway. As the vehicle overturned, Adkins was ejected. The UTV landed on top of Adkins, who suffered fatal injuries. A passenger, 49-year-old Thomas Pieczynski, of Thonotosassa, Fl., sustained minor injuries.

The FHP was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Lee Volunteer Fire Department, and Madison County EMS. Neither the passenger nor the driver were wearing a seatbelt.