John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison Police Department (MPD) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) are currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, March 7.

According to MPD Chief Reggie Alexander, officers were dispatched to Madison County Memorial Hospital (MCMH), at approximately 11:01 a.m., on Wednesday, March 7. Upon arrival, MPD located a blue Honda Accord at the emergency entrance of the hospital with a person in the back seat. Jamescya Pringle, 19, of Madison, had been abandoned in the back seat of the Honda Accord and was pronounced dead.

After investigating, officers found that an armed burglary had taken place at a residence on Mandina Ave., in Madison. According to the FDLE, four suspects: Jamescya Pringle, 19; Jeremiah Davis, 21; Keosha Lewis, 20; and Selena Murray, 18, entered a home occupied by a male and female victim. The suspects tied-up the woman and beat the man. Davis was armed with a gun and threatened the victims. The male victim was able to retrieve his firearm and shoot the suspects, killing Pringle and injuring Davis. Lewis and Murray, who were not injured, fled the home and were arrested a few hours later.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that a bystander had driven Pringle to MCMH. “[The bystander] had nothing to do with the incident,” said Chief Alexander. “He was pretty much trying to get Pringle some help.”

It was also determined that Jeremiah Davis had been in the Honda Accord, while en route to MCMH, but had gotten into an orange Ford Edge at some point during the drive to the hospital. According to Chief Alexander, Davis and the vehicle, were later located several blocks away, on Sumter St., with a gunshot wound to Davis’ leg. He was then transported to the hospital and is currently still being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“No one's at large,” stated Chief Alexander. “There were four suspects. Two are in custody, then of course you have the deceased and the one that's in the hospital. We're not searching for anyone.”

Due to the unknown circumstances of the shooting, a lock down was initiated at MCMH, James Madison Preparatory High School, North Florida Community College and the Magical School house. Once law enforcement determined there was not an immediate threat to the community, the lock down was lifted. MCSO stated that there was no active shooter and that the lockdown was a precautionary measure during the early stages of investigation.

Lewis and Murray were booked into the Madison County Jail. Davis remains hospitalized. All three were charged with armed burglary.

The male victim is recovering from his injuries and the female victim was not injured.

Chief Alexander stated there is still an ongoing investigation between the MPD and the FDLE, looking into the details of the incident. At this time, it is unknown why the residence was burglarized and property was taken. Anyone having any information about this case is asked to call the MPD at (850) 973-5077.