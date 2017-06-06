Fatal Crash: High speed chase on I-10

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Jannie Lavett Hodge, 41, of Madison, was killed Saturday, June 3, at approximately 5 p.m. in a single vehicle wreck, in Live Oak.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, Hodge was traveling eastbound on I-10 when the crash occurred.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) was in pursuit of Hodge’s vehicle at the time of the crash. The pursuit was initiated by the SCSO when Hodge attempted to ram her vehicle into a deputy’s vehicle while fleeing from a shoplifting incident at the Live Oak Walmart.

While fleeing from the deputy, Hodge entered the I-10 eastbound traffic at speeds estimated to be over 100 mph. Hodge lost control and her Nissan traveled off the roadway, into the grass median, where it struck a tree. Hodge was ejected and pronounced deceased, at the scene, by Suwannee County Fire Rescue.