Farmer Spotlight: Buck Carpenter

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Buck Carpenter has been in the farming field since 2001, and it all started on Richard Cone's farm. Today, he manages nearly 500 acres in Lee, and has been a figure in the agricultural industry in Madison County for years. His mission is to help raise awareness that agriculture in Florida goes beyond the farmland.

Since 2015, Carpenter has served as the Madison Soil and Water Conservation District technician, serving not only Madison County, but Jefferson and Taylor Counties as well. Carpenter has promoted natural resources conservation practices over a long-term sustainability initiative promoting agricultural best management practices and other tools to assist landowners in protecting soil and water.

In May, Carpenter and his family were recognized during the 19th annual Suwannee CARES Celebration for Southern Pioneer Farms' Best Management Practices in their beef cattle and perennial peanut hay operations, in an effort to protect local and natural resources and land that has been in the family for over six generations.

Carpenter was recognized for his implemented no-tillage, preventing erosion and improving soil health. Soil sampling, grid sampling and GPS application help Carpenter monitor nutrients found throughout the property.

Carpenter is a Tech Sergeant (ret.) of the United States Air Force and is heavily involved in the Jefferson-Madison Young Farmers and Ranchers program, a branch of the Florida Farm Bureau Federation that is for anyone 18 to 35 years old with an interest in agriculture. Carpenter is married to NoraBeth, and they have three children: CarrieLee, AnnaBelle and Buck (Buddy).