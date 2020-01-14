Farm Share takes over Sumpter James Park

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

It was a breezy afternoon for the workers of the local Farm Share distribution, sponsored by Clyde Alexander and Rev. George Williams, on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Helping the community of Madison County by distributing fresh produce at no cost, is something they know they’re doing right.

Rev. Williams said that if distributing food to the community wasn’t what the Lord wanted of Williams and Alexander, “We wouldn’t be doing it,” he said.

The local Farm Share distribution began nearly three years ago, and Alexander knew that it was a calling and a blessing as the ministry kept growing every time the Farm Share distribution was opened to the public.

The event is a common sight at Sumpter James Park, as Alexander, Williams and other volunteers join together off of MLK Drive, in Madison, to bless the multitude. But the event, which is put on multiple times throughout any given week, wouldn’t be possible without the help of Alexander’s brother, Bishop Dr. Douglas Alexander. Douglas Alexander oversees the New Church Without Walls International, based out of Lecanto, Fla., where the produce is picked up prior to the Farm Share event.

Established in 1991, Farm Share is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations which works daily to make sure that food-insecure Floridians receive the food and support they need. Farm Share partners with more than 2,000 pantries, churches, schools and other organizations through the state regularly. In 2019, approximately 88 million pounds of food was distributed to more than 17.5 million household within the state of Florida. More than 20 million pounds were fresh healthy fruits and vegetables.

For more information about this ministry, visit www.farmshare.org.