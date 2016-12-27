Farm Share is helping to feed those most in need

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc.

Every two weeks Farm Share, working with Consolidated Christian Ministries, helps to feed over 1,400 individuals and over 1,000 families throughout our area. Although Farm Share does not distribute food directly to those in need, Farm Share does provide food to several non-profit agencies that, in turn, distribute food to families and individuals in the area who are in need of assistance.

Twice a month, Farm Share will receive a truckload of food products from the statewide Farm Share organization, as well as other food sources. This food is often surplus food donated to Farm Share by farmers and grocers from around the state. Farm Share will deliver this food to local distribution points throughout the state. These local distribution points will distribute the food to local non-profit organizations such as churches, service clubs, etc. who will then get the food to individuals and families in need.

One such organization is the American Legion post in Cherry Lake. On a recent distribution afternoon at Farm Share, Donna Chandler, a member of American Legion Post 224 from Cherry Lake, loaded the back of her pick up truck with fruit, melons, yogurt, and other items. “[Farm Share] helps us to help a lot of families in Cherry Lake,” said Chandler.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Consolidated Christian Ministries, in Madison, is encouraged to call (850) 290-5718. For more information on the Farm Share program, visit their web site at www.farmshare.org.

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo By Rick Patrick, December 21, 2016

Donna Chandler with the Cherry Lake American Legion Post 224 loads a truck with food that will be distributed to needy individuals and families in the Cherry Lake area.