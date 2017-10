Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by Emerald G. Parsons, October 17, 2017

Dan Buchanan presented Abb Townsend and Barbara Townsend Greiner with the Outstanding Farm Family of the Year award. Pictured, from left to right, are: Peyton Pierce, Brad Pierce, Carrie Townsend Pierce, Coner Pierce, Leanne Greiner, Abb Townsend, Vicki Townsend, Barbara Greiner and Dan Buchanan. See Section B for more coverage on the 72nd Annual Farm Bureau Banquet.