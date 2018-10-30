Farm Bureau donates to Hurricane victims

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Farm Bureau Women's Leadership Committee collected apples for delivery to survivors of Hurricane Michael. Due to the generosity of the community, the Madison County Farm Bureau Women's Leadership Committee was able to collect over 13 bushels of apples in just three days! The goods were delivered to the Salvation Army food trucks on Thursday, Oct. 18, and were then distributed to Carrabelle, Port St. Joe and Panama City on Friday, Oct. 19.

It was Sunday, Oct. 14, when Women's Leadership Chair Ginny Paarlberg decided to donate apples to the Florida Panhandle and, after spreading the word, the apples were contributed and more than $300 was raised. "There's always a need for apples, I don't care what," said Paarlberg. "[The Salvation Army] was so excited to see apples and they smelled so good!"

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, Hurricane Michael, a Category 4 major hurricane, made landfall on the coast of Florida's panhandle, near Mexico Beach. More than 250,000 people were without power and homes and businesses were completely destroyed. Multiple charitable organizations, including the Salvation Army, have pledged to make a difference in the Florida Panhandle as victims journey through this difficult time in their lives.

This effort could not have been possible without the help of Roy Ellis, who drove to Blueridge, Ga. to collect 10 bushels of apples. Farmer Brown's, in Valdosta, also contributed. Many other Madison County Farm Bureau members donated cash and brought apples to the office. Steve and Carroll Ryals delivered the donated goods to the Salvation Army for delivery.