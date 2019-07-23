Fannie Irene Barrs, 84, of Madison, Fla., passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born on June 12, 1935, to Avie and Lucious Clark. She was a member of Cherry Lake First Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Madison County.

Mrs. Barrs retired after twenty-seven years at Madison County Memorial Hospital where she worked as a Surgical Tech and in Medical Records. She was an expert seamstress and won many awards for her sewing skills. She loved everyone and had a huge heart which was evident by the Christmas stockings that she made and delivered to patients at a local nursing home.

She enjoyed springtime and working in her flowers. She loved decorating for all holidays, but especially Christmas. She and her sisters loved traveling and took many wonderful trips together.

Mrs. Barrs is survived by her children: Lynne Reece (Mike) of Hahira, Ga.; Terry Barrs (Revonda) of Lee, Fla.; Debbie Smith (Emmett) of Madison, Fla.; and Stan Barrs (Ellen) of Abingdon, Va. She had twelve grandchildren and twelve and one- half great-grandchildren; three sisters: Velda Wilder, Juanita Clark and Inez Clark; one brother, William Clark (Marilyn), all of Live Oak, Fla.; three sisters-in-law: Julia Harmon, of Valdosta, Ga.; Eunice Dugas, of Nacogdoches, Texas; Frances Blanton (Arthur), of Valdosta, Ga.; one brother-in-law, Junior Barrs (Penny), of Madison; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her loving family, she leaves behind her lifelong friend, Loma Chandler. She was predeceased by her husband of thirty-five years, Frank Barrs.

The family received friends at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison, on Tuesday, July 23, from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m, today, on July 24, at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery, in Lee, with Brother Steve McHargue officiating.

Beggs Funeral Home is assisting the family; (850) 973-2258.