Fannie Beck

Mrs. Fannie Lenora Tucker Beck, 98, passed away on Wednesday, April 4, at her home in Madison.

Mrs. Beck was born in Winfield, Al. to Jesse and Fannie Elisabeth Tucker. She was an educator and taught in the public school system for 32 years. She loved gardening, and her favorites and specialties were irises, chrysanthemums, Christmas cactus, daylilies and amaryllis. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Madison and was also a member of the Mary and Martha of The United Methodist Women.

Mrs. Beck was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Oscar Beck, Jr.

She is survived by two sons: Douglas Allen (Lynn) Beck, of Cordele, Ga.; and Stephen Philip (Thelma) Beck, of Valdosta. She had seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison. Interment followed at Oak Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berry College, located at 2277 Martha Berry Highway NW, in Mt. Berry, Ga., 30149. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting www.beggsfuneral.com. Beggs Funeral Home of Madison was in charge of arrangements.