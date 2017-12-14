Family in need after house fire

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, Bobby and Tarnisha Thompkins lost their home, along with all of their possessions, in a fire that resulted in a total loss.

Since the fire, Kristin Searcy has begun collection drives to replace as many items as possible for the Thompkins family in time for Christmas.

Many around Madison know Bobby Thompkins for his commitment to a local organization, Boyz to Kings, which promotes teaching local boys the value of motivation, dedication and perseverance to help them achieve success and stay out of trouble.

Besides Bobby and Tarnisha, the Thompkins family includes their 17, 20 and one-year-old daughters.

Tarnisha needs pants in size 13/14, large shirts, and seven to seven-and-a-half size shoes.

The 17-year-old and 20-year-old daughters’ sizes are: 7/8 pants, medium-sized shirts, and shoes (sizes six or six-and-a-half).

The one-year-old girl needs 24 month to 2T clothes and size five shoes.

Bobby Thompkins needs pants in mens’ size 42x32, shirts in 3XL and shoes in size 11.

All donations are being collected at Tallahassee Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy (TOSPT) at 257 SW Dade St., in Madison.

“Please send some holiday spirit to this family and help them rebuild by providing whatever items you can,” said Searcy.

If you are unable to bring donations to TOSPT, please call (850) 973-3316 to arrange for pick-up.