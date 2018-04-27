Family in need after fire engulfs home

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On the evening of Tuesday, April 24, first responders were dispatched to the scene of a fire that eventually engulfed a home on Chitty Bend Trail, in Lee and displaced a family who is now in need of the community's help.

According to Madison Fire Rescue (MFR) Chief Bruce Jordan, the first call came in at approximately 5:27 p.m. and the first MFR truck arrived at the scene at 5:45 p.m. to begin working on extinguishing the blaze. The fire was contained and extinguished with the help of the Lee Community Volunteer Fire Department, Greenville Volunteer Fire Department, Pinetta Volunteer Fire Department, New Home Volunteer Fire Department and Cherry Lake Volunteer Fire Department. MFR left the scene right before 10 p.m. Jordan stated that other units stayed at the scene.

When the fire was contained, it was found that there was barely anything left of the home of Steven and Jennifer Williams. If you would like to donate, the Williams family are now in need of the following: men's 38-30 pants and 2XL shirts, men's size 38-32 pants and XL shirts; ladies XL shirts, size 14 pants and size nine shoes.

Donations are being accepted at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, located at 1218 NE Hickory Grove Rd., in Pinetta; and Lee Elementary School, located at 7731 East US Hwy. 90, in Lee.