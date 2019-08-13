Family Day coming to Madison Church of God

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, Sep. 7, the Madison Church of God will be hosting a Family Day, a series of seminars that take aim at the many issues that modern families face on a daily basis. The seminars, led by licensed therapists Jerri Ann Webb and Elizabeth Ellinburg, will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. There is a $15 registration fee per family and lunch will be provided. "If you need help with children or family issues, this is the place to find it," said Pastor Jason Justus.

The goal of each session is to help families develop tools for improving the health, connection and growth of their relationships. The schedule for this one-day event is as follows:

9 a.m. Welcome and introduction

9:30 a.m. Developing your family legacy (Elizabeth Ellinburg)

10:45 a.m. Roadmap for health, connection and growth (Jerri Ann Webb)

12 p.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Establishing culture: God's vision and purpose for your family

(Jerri Ann Webb and Elizabeth Ellinburg)

Interested parties can register at madisonchurchofgod.us, or call (850) 973-3339 for more information.