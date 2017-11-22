Family burned out, donations needed

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

At approximately 1:51 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, Madison Fire Rescue (MFR) responded to a house fire at 117 SW Alma Lane, in Madison. MFR arrived at the scene at 2:04 a.m.

There were two adults and two children inside the home at the time of the fire. One adult had an injured arm. All occupants were transported to the Madison County Memorial Hospital emergency room to be evaluated. The cause of the fire was unknown. MFR believes the fire could have started possibly due to an electrical shortage in the area of the water heater, where the fire originated.

According to MFR, the house was a complete loss. The heat from the fire also damaged an SUV parked outside and a neighboring home. Damages were estimated to be approximately $60,000 dollars.

MFR was assisted at the scene by the Greenville Volunteer Fire Department, Madison County EMS, Madison Police Department, Duke Energy, the State Fire Marshal and the American Red Cross.

Because the family is out of their home, they are depending on help from anyone who can donate to them. Shermon Lewis is asking for large women’s shirts, size 14/15 women’s pants and size 8 women’s shoes. Daughter, Alaja, is asking for medium women’s shirts, size 11/12 women’s pants and size 9 women’s shoes. Daughter, Trudasia, is asking for large women’s shirts, size 12/16 women’s pants and size 10 women’s shoes. Daughter, Myasia, is looking for medium women’s shirts, size 9 women’s pants and size 8 women’s shoes. Son, McKeber, needs large junior shirts, size 16 junior pants and size 9 boys shoes. Sister, Lashonda Singleton, is asking for medium women’s shirts, size 12/13 women’s pants and size 9 women’s shoes. Items such as jackets, socks, blankets, and other toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrush, hair brush, etc.) are also needed.

Donations can be accepted at the offices of Greene Publishing, Inc., located at 1695 S. SR 53, in Madison.