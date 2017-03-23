Faith Baptist Church announces upcoming revival

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Faith Baptist Church will be holding their spring revival from Wednesday, Mar. 29 through Saturday, Apr. 1. The guest minister will be Rev. David During, pastor of Olive Baptist Church in Jefferson County.

The services will be held at 6:30 p.m., nightly. “ We’d like to invite the community to come join us,” said Rev. Bryan Phillips, pastor of Faith Baptist Church.

The church is located in Madison at 1135 E. U.S. Hwy. 90. For more information, contact (850) 973-2887.