Failure to yield causes crash in Madison

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to the City of Madison Police Department, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 7, a white 2002 Ford sedan, driven by Freddie Lee Johnson III, of Madison, failed to yield to a 2000 Nissan Maxima, driven by Veronica Lafaye Oliver, causing a collision. Oliver was traveling west on E. Base St., Johnson, traveling south on Hancock Ave., pulled out in front of the Nissan. The front passenger side of the Ford struck the front of the Nissan. Officer Deming, of the Madison Police Department, issued Johnson a citation for failing to yield right of way by approaching/entering an intersection.