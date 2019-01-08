Explore the Ark at the Ark Encounter

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Surely, you've heard the story of Noah and his ark and how he gathered two of each species of animals known to man at the time, before an earth-changing, biblical flood occurred. Imagine a massive boat, made of pure wood, floating for 40 days and 40 nights. Can't believe the enormity? Need a little something to help shape that vision?

The Ark Encounter has brought to life what is widely-known as one of the most popular Bible stories of all time. The attraction, located conveniently off of I-75 in Williamstown, Ky., features a full-size scale of Noah's Ark, building exactly in accordance with the dimensions stated in the Bible; standing approximately 51-feet-high and spanning a total of 510 feet. The Ark is uniquely the world's largest timber-frame structure, in part skilled by Amish craftsmen.

Inside the Ark, you may find exhibits that help wrap your mind around how the Ark was built in the biblical days of Noah and how long 300 cubits actually are. Additionally, learn how Noah fit all of the animals into the Ark and how much up-keep was required to care for the animals. Your questions about what happened before, during and after the flood, as well as common flood myths that confirm the flood in Noah's time, can be answered and discovered respectively.

With admission into the Ark, you also receive admission into the Ararat Ridge Zoo and petting zoo area. This unique zoo land features animals from different continents and teaching material for those young and old, inviting guests to learn about them from a biblical viewpoint. Additionally, for the little ones, there is plenty of hands-on activities for the children, allowing them to get up close and personal with animals like llamas, sheep, goats and more.

Regular admission into the ark for adults ages 18 to 59 are $48 per person. Seniors ages 60 and older are $38; youth ages 13 to 17, $25; children ages five to 12, $15. Children four and under receive free admission. Parking is an additional $10 for regular vehicles and $15 for oversized vehicles.

Throughout the year, select distinguished guests can visit the Ark Encounter for half-off their original ticket price. Mothers receive 50 percent off on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019. Fathers get into the attraction at half-off their original ticket price as well on Father's Day, June 16, 2019. Military Veterans get into the attraction for free on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019; Independence Day, July 4, 2019; and Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019.

For more information, ticket prices or to buy tickets, log onto arkencounter.com. The Ark, which is located at 1 Ark Encounter Dr., in Williamstown, Ky., will blow your mind. Allow yourself to immerse into the deep learning of the days of the great flood.