Ethel May Dennis turns 75

Savannah Reams

editor@greenepublishing.com

On Saturday, Sept. 28, friends, family and members of the community came together at Haffye Hays Park, in Greenville, Fla., to celebrate matriarch Ethel May Dennis. Dennis turned 75 years old on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Dennis, a long-time resident of Greenville, is an outstanding member of the community. She continually serves members of the community, helping when she can. "She is always ready to share what she has; from food to her time," said Gina White, Dennis' daughter.

Greenville Elementary School (GES) is also grateful for Dennis, who frequently attends events, meetings and other school-related activities in support of the students. Her grandchildren, some of whom attend GES, often look forward to Dennis picking them up after school or attending their special programs.

One of 12 children, Dennis was born on Oct. 10, 1944, to Allen James Sr. and Jimmie Lee Crawford James, of Greenville. She married Curtis Dennis, of Greenville, and from this union, had six children, twenty grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Dennis is enjoying the age of 75, investing in the lives of her family, fishing and doing puzzles. She attends Allen Chapel AME Church, where she serves as an usher.

"It was a wonderful event, celebrating the life of a woman who continues to pour into the lives of her family and community," said White.