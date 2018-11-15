Ethel "Marjorie" Baker, 89, passed away at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on Nov. 13, 2018. Ethel was born Oct. 7, 1929, in Sylvester, Ga. to George Barfield and Ethel Massey Barfield.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Eston Baker; her three sisters: Mary Young, Mildred Shiver and Odene Baldree; her father, George Barfield; mother, Ethel Massey Barfield and one granddaughter, Gentry Barnes.

Marjorie is survived by her children: Glenn (Jean) Baker of Lake Park, Ga.; Robert "Bobby" (Linda) Baker, of Six Mile, S.C.; Wanda (Hulon) Luke, of Lake Park, Ga.; her grandchildren: Desiree James, of Madison; Kameron Hall, of Canton, Ga.; Leslie Baker, of Six Mile, S.C.; her brothers: George "Sonny" Barfield, of Ty Ty, Ga.; Johnny Barfield, of New Hampshire and one sister, Joann "Totsy" Hamilton, of Tifton, Ga. She was blessed with a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Marjorie loved her family and friends. Ethel worked as a homemaker after retiring from Metal Products in Madison. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was dedicated to her faith and always cherished the hope that the Bible has for the future and told others about that hope. She loved arts and crafts and spent time making wreaths and flower arrangements for others. She loved flowers and Jehovah God's creation. She loved life and will be welcomed back in a future resurrection. (John 5:28, 29)

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall, in Madison, with Brother David Swallows officiating. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, in Tifton, Ga. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m., at Kingdom Hall. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness at 1802 NE Colin Kelly Hwy Madison, Fla. 32340. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com