Esther Grant

Esther Marie Tolliver Grant, 81, passed unexpectedly in Tampa, on Sunday, March 18.

A native of Montgomery, Al., Mrs. Grant was the widow of William T. Grant III. She was a graduate of Tuskegee Institute and taught English Literature in the public schools of Rochelle, Ga; Madison; Valdosta and Quitman, Ga. She retired in 1997. Esther moved from Madison to Monticello in 1998 and became a faithful member of Bethel AME Church, serving in the choir and volunteering as church pianist.

Cherishing her love and memory is her son, William T. Grant IV; daughter, Adrienne Grant (Stewart) Smith; grandchildren: Kimberly and Carmen Grant, Stewart Smith Jr., Ricardo Murell and Kendall Grant; great grandson, Jeremiah Benjamin; sister, Bernice T. Skelton; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, at Bethel AME Church, located at 410 E York St., in Monticello. Burial will follow at Oakfield Cemetery.Viewing/visitation will be on Friday, March 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tillman of Monticello.