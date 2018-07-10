Estelle Walker Lescrynski died Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 7, at Hopewell Baptist Church with burial at Hopewell Cemetery. The family received friends on Friday, July 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home.

Estelle was born Sept. 18, 1940, the daughter of the late Max and Jewel Devane Walker. She was a life-long resident of Madison. She was a member of the 1958 graduation class from Madison High School and graduated in the first class from North Florida Junior College in Madison in 1960.

Estelle retired from the United State Department of Agriculture in July 2008, after 35 years of service. Prior to this, she worked for eight years with the County Extension Service. She also worked part-time since 1999 at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison. In 2006, the Madison County Farm Bureau awarded her with the "Service to Agriculture Award" for her service to the farmers in Madison County for over 40 years.

Estelle was an avid sports fan and loved her Florida Gators. She was affectionately called "Mrs. Gator" by many who knew her. She was in on the ground floor when the Madison County Little League was started and was the official scorekeeper for many years. She also kept score for the Madison Merchants Softball team and traveled to many away games and tournaments.

She was a long-time member of Hopewell Baptist Church and was active for many years in church activities, serving as church clerk, Sunday school teacher, hospitality committee member and was Vacation Bible School director for 14 years. She truly loved people and never met a stranger. She had the natural ability to make people laugh and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

She is survived by a son, James F. "Jimmy" O'Quinn (Mellissa Williams), of Madison; a grandson, Jake Cox, of Live Oak; one sister, Margaret Walker Bailey, of Madison; niece, the daughter she never had, Debbie Thompson (Tim) and special daughter, Darby, of Lee; nephews: Don Bailey and daughter, Jessica, of Madison; Pastor Jeff Bailey (Janet) and children, Kirsten, Brittany, Kyle and Brandon of Greenville; niece, Shellie Bailey and son, T. J., of New Port Richey, Fl. and many other relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, William "Ski" Lescrynski; her beloved son, Jerry Walker O'Quinn; parents: Max and Jewel Walker; nephew, Tommy Bailey; and great-nephew, Max Bailey.

