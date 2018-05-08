Ernestine Herring Thomas, 88, of Pinetta, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 4, surrounded by her family that has loved, admired and will miss her dearly. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and servant of the Lord.

Ernestine was born on Sept. 1, 1929, in Madison County, to Jefferson Roland and Minnie Lee (Terry) Herring. She was blessed with a large and loving family and attended school in Pinetta. She married her true love David "Colin" Thomas on Jan. 13, 1946, and the two lived in Jacksonville for a number of years. Together, they raised five children with much love and patience. They returned to Madison in 1984. She was an amazing, strong, woman of faith and caregiver with an incredible love of family. She was a long time member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, in Madison; loved to play the piano and sing hymns. While there is so much more, these are the remembrances that mean the most.

Ernestine is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 56 years, Colin; an infant son, David Eugene; son-in-love, Tommy Shannon; three brothers; and three sisters, all with whom family believes she is now reunited.

She is survived by her sons: David (Saundra) Thomas and Jeff (Monika) Thomas; daughters: Sandra Shannon, Faye Janata, and Jill (Dave) Winkle; her dearly loved sister, Eathelle Herring Deason; sister-in-love, Louise Shaw Herring; and a wonderful legacy of 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren whom she cherished with all her heart.