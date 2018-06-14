Enjoy Business After Hours with American Legion Post 224

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Enjoy this month's Business After Hours networking and social event with American Legion Post 224 on Tuesday, June 19, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The American Legion is the nation's largest wartime veterans service organization, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security and continued devotion to their fellow service members and veterans. The American Legion depends on active members, volunteers and participants to serve the community in which it thrives.

During the event, the presentation of certificates for the flags flown around the Madison County Courthouse will be given to the sponsor, as well as the actual flag flown. The flags will be taken down on Saturday, June 16 and taken back to the American Legion Post 224 where they will individually be ceremoniously folded. If you sponsored an American flag that is being flown around the Madison Courthouse, you are asked to attend. Otherwise, flags and certificates will be delivered in a manner that is time-permitting.

American Legion Post 224 is located at 4383 NE Cherry Lake Cir., in Madison. For more information, you may call (850) 929-2953.

The Business After Hours mixer has become a popular social and networking event offered in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. It is held on the third Tuesday of each month at the office location of a Chamber member. It's an opportunity for Chamber members to form relationships, which strengthens community and friendship bonds.