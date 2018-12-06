Enjoy an evening of Christmas Joy on Dec. 7

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Get into the Christmas spirit at Main Street Playhouse on Friday, Dec. 7, featuring an evening of live music and drama entertainment.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., enjoy seasonal Christmas music from Christian and Drew Schmoe, with vocalist Kiley Thompson. Instrumental performances will be provided by Mike and Sandi Dorsey, Sally Johnson and Emily Wall. Students from the Madison Creative Arts Academy drama class, as well as members of the RATT pact.

Tickets are $10 per person and the event is being produced by Jessica Webb. For more information, log onto mainstreetmadisonfl.com or call (850) 464-4010. Main Street Playhouse is located at 172 SW Range Ave., in Madison.