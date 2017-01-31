Engineering students rehab church train

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Two students at James Madison Preparatory High School (JMPHS) are putting the skills learned in Mr. Rick Walker's Engineering class to good work. Jacob Adams and Luke Androski, both 16-year-old Juniors at the school, are bringing new life into an old toy train set.

Androski's father volunteers in the Sunday School classes at Fellowship Baptist Church in Madison. He saw that the train set, which was housed in the toddler room, was in a serious state of disrepair and not being played with. Adams and Androski took on the task of constructing miniature bridges, designing the track layout and permanently fixing the track to its base, and repairing the gliders and wheels on the base's drawers. They used cordless drills, screwdrivers and a circular saw to fix the playset. The duo plans to complete their renovation by the end of the week.

Engineering teacher Walker said “Problem solving is at the root of engineering, and special projects like the train set rehab project offer a great opportunity to put into practice the skills they (Adams and Androski) acquired here at JMPHS.”

After high school, Adams plans to complete his Associates of Arts degree at North Florida Community College and Androski intends to apply to the Engineering program at the University of Florida.