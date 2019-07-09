Engagement Announcement Lundell – Brandt

April Lundell and Joshua Brandt, together with their parents, are pleased to announce their engagement.

The bride's parents are John and Judy Lundell of Madison, Fla. The groom's parents are John and Gail Brandt of Venice, Fla.

The bride graduated from the University of North Florida with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology specializing in Child Development and a Master's Degree in Mental Health Counseling from the University of Central Florida. She now works as a Lead Board Certified Behavior Analyst. The groom graduated from The University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Business Marketing. He works for Disney as a Sales Specialist at the Reservation Center.

The wedding will be held on Dec. 7, 2019, at the Venice Community Center.