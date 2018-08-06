Emma Jean Howard, 75, of Monticello, transitioned this life at home on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Funeral services are Saturday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. at New Zion M.B. Church, with burial in Ashville Cemetery. Viewing and visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, at Tillman of Monticello, (850) 997-5553.

A devoted homemaker, Ms. Howard was a lifelong resident of the Greenville-Monticello communities, with her priority being the welfare of her family. Her love will be cherished forever by her daughters: Gwendolyn (Rev. Albert Jr.) Bivens and Shantena (A.C.) Aikens; grandchildren: Shontrece McIntyre, Stephen Jr. and Stephenie Watts, Albert III and Darius Bivens; great-grandchild, Kamari Benjamin; brothers: Frank Howard and Elmer (Leola) Bellamy; sisters: Christine Stayton, Elizabeth (Nathaniel) McQuay, Ernestine Bellamy and Alberta Pyron.

Howard was predeceased by her parents, Christopher and Ethel Hill Howard, and siblings: Robert, Clifford, Alfonso and Earl Howard; Willie Lee Parker, Sr.; David Bellamy; Josephine Sampson; Louise Beatty; Dorothy Holloway and Lela Moore.