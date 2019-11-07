Emma Jean Folsom Wyche, after sharing wonderful memories and while surrounded by her family at home in Madison, Fla., passed into her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Emma, the first daughter of Vernon Massey and Jessie Ruth Pate Folsom, was born in Monticello, Fla. on March 3, 1932.

A graduate of Madison High School (1950) and Florida State University (1954), Emma was a business education teacher at Quincy High School. She later worked as a staff member at the Florida Department of Education. Her most valued position was as Business Manager at the then North Florida Junior College and then later North Florida Community College in Madison. Her career at NFJC started in 1951 as a member of the planning committee charged with organizing the opening of the college. She then was one of the first employees when she was named Assistant to the President. Emma retired after 40 years of service on July 1, 1997.

In 1958, Emma married the love of her life, Waring "Buddy" Wyche, Jr. This union included a son, Waring "Dub" Wyche, III; and later welcomed the addition of Vernon Folsom Wyche. Their two sons gave Emma two beautiful families. Dub's family includes Lynn; sons, Joshua Waring (Katie) and George Kaleb; and granddaughters, Harper Emma and Este Marigold. Folsom's family includes Robbin; and daughters, Jessie Magnolia and Lily Maze.

In addition to Emma's care for her family and devotion to work, she was an accomplished gardener. Emma took great pride in her beautiful outdoor flowers and her indoor plants; especially her violets. Emma was a devoted and active member of the Grace Presbyterian Church family. Although she graduated from FSU, she was an avid University of Florida Gator fan and attended over 50 seasons of Gator football games.

Emma Folsom Wyche was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Ruth Folsom, and her beloved husband, Buddy. Survivors include her sons, Dub and Folsom, and their families; her sister, Anne Folsom; and friend, Phyllis Merritt.

Graveside services were officiated by Dr. Gary Cox and held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Oakridge Cemetery in Madison. In lieu of flowers, donations may be considered for the Emma F. Wyche Memorial Scholarship Fund in c/o North Florida College Foundation, Inc.