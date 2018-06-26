Emerald’s Gem Box: Your Input Matters To Us

Too many times in life we get caught up in our “own world” and we forget the importance of the thoughts and ideas of others. We are all guilty of this, from time to time.

In the “business world” this holds true, also. Whatever our job may be, sometimes we forget to step back and really look at what others might see or think.

I’d like to take this time to thank our readers, and patrons, for the telephone calls, letters, and Letters To The Editor that we receive. Whether the intention is positive or negative, it is good to hear from “the public,” for this lets us (the newspaper) know what you like, and don’t like.

We try our best, as your local hometown newspaper, to serve the public in the best way we can. We try to stay abreast of the local news and happenings so that we may pass that same information on to you.

As hard as we try, sometimes, we just don’t know of EVERYTHING that might be coming up in the community. I would like to encourage everyone to please call our office and let us know if an event is happening that you would like (or think needs to be) covered. We will do our best to be there and cover it to the best of our ability.

I know that we can’t please everyone in our community. With each story that is printed, some will like it – some will not. “We don’t make the news, we just report it” has become my favorite quote; as it holds the same for all media. It is our job to let the citizens of Madison County know what is happening in Madison County. The good, the bad and the ugly are all a part of that scenario.

Thank you for your patronage and please feel free to call our office at any time at (850) 973-4141. We truly appreciate your thoughts and ideas and welcome any suggestions that you might have. We especially look forward to learning of events happening in our county that we might not know about.

I’d also like to encourage each of you to (if you haven’t already) to subscribe to our/your local newspapers. With every subscription, you will also receive over $300 worth of coupons to use in our town with our local patrons! Let’s keep our money in our own hometown!

Thank you all for your patronage and I hope you all have a great week!