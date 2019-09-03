Emerald’s Gem Box: What will you be remembered for?

Ecclesiastes 3:1-2 There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: 2A time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, (NIV)

Job 14:5 A person's days are determined; you have decreed the number of his months and have set limits he cannot exceed. (NIV)

Each of us have only a certain number of days on this Earth. We don't know that number, for only God knows.

But what we do have is the chance to make a difference in this world and make a difference in the lives of those around us. We each have the same number of minutes in each day and the same number of days in each week and month. What sets us apart from each other is what we choose to do with that time and how we choose to treat those around us.

What will you be remembered for when you're dead and gone?

Are you self-centered? Do you constantly gripe at others and criticize them? Do you find fault in all your loved one's doings? Do you nit-pick everyone apart and chastise them?

Or do you put God, family and friends first in your life? Do you express love openly? Are you loving, gentle and kind? Do you put others ahead of yourself and try to serve them unselfishly?

It's a question everyone needs to honestly ask themselves!

How do other people view you?

Try to live your life each day as if it's your last. Treat others the way Jesus would treat them. Be that exceptional person that when you are dead and gone, others continually speak positive words about your service, attitude and love for both Jesus and mankind.

God only gives each of us a certain amount of time to be on this Earth; every day when we wake up, we get to decide how we are going to spend those precious minutes and hours. There are no do-overs, no second-chances, no next-time-arounds to get it right. Make every day count. Have no regrets. Do everything you want to do and live the life you always want/wanted to live!

And make sure you get your life right with God … so that when you take your last breath here on Earth … you will take your first breath in Heaven.