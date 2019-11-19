Emerald’s Gem Box: Trump’s impeachment – 3 years ongoing and counting

Impeachment is something that is supposed to be exceptionally unusual. It is supposed to be bipartisan and it is supposed to be fair. None of these statements hold true to the last three years of Donald Trump's presidency.

The left "Trump Haters" have been screaming "impeachment" since Nov. 2016 … before Donald Trump even took office.

For any of you readers that have not watched any of the impeachment proceedings on the television or on YouTube, please do so. And don't just watch it on your favorite media, for that might be a little misleading. I really hope Americans are researching this and seeing all of what is happening. Watch both sides' (Democrats and Republicans) sets of questions. The end result of this impeachment process should not have anything to do with if you like Donald Trump or not. Nor should it have anything to do with if you want to see him re-elected or not. This has to do with the process of impeachment. Is it fair and balanced and is there really any proof or evidence that it is called for?

As this process has unfolded, the Democrats have been allowed to call as many "witnesses" as they desire. Yet, the Republicans cannot. The Democrats have delegated themselves to hand-pick who the Republicans can call to the stand and who they cannot. How can that be? When does a defense not get to call witnesses to defend themselves?

Adam Schiff is not being fair. Nancy Pelosi is not being fair. This entire process is not fair. Schiff even tried to keep members of Congress from asking questions to witnesses. He has repeatedly tried to silence them with the gavel and tell them they were not being "recognized." Schiff is also withholding transcripts from certain members of congress; thus, they are not able to see them nor can the American people see or hear what is in them.

And now, here we sit in a full-blown impeachment process. With no actual evidence and no real witnesses to any wrong-doings.

There is nothing in the transcript.

There was no pressure, according to the Ukraine Prime Minister, himself.

Ambassador Bill Taylor admits that his testimony is from six people having four conversations … all of which were hearsay. He admits that he never heard President Trump say anything to President Zelensky that was a bribe or quid pro quo, nor did he ever talk to the Chief of Staff, nor has he met the President and that President Zelensky never told him about a bribery or quid pro quo. (But the funniest thing to see was the smile and look on Ambassador Taylor's face when he is told he is considered the "star witness.")

Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, all throughout her testimony about how "bad" President Trump is, finally did admit that she has no information, at all, of President Trump accepting any bribes, nor does she have any information, at all, of any criminal activity that the President of the United States has been involved in.

So, what we truly see here is a trend of "I heard it from a friend, who heard it from a friend, who heard it from a friend." But, one of the best quotes yet is the remark from Rep. Mike Quigley, who actually said, "Hearsay can be much better evidence than direct."

WHAT?!

Did he actually say that?! So not only are the Democrats admitting their entire impeachment process is based on hearsay … but now they are trying to defend it! What court of law are we actually in?

This goes to show that the Democrats, on the Hill, are not interested in the facts. They started this impeachment process without having seen a shred of evidence. It was hearsay from a whistleblower whose testimony was another hearsay. It was all based on anonymous gossip.

This all boils down to the fact that President Trump was elected on his promise to "clean up the swamp" and what we see is the "swamp" fighting back. This is career government bureaucrats doing what they do best!

This process has never been about evidence or actual wrongdoing. Democrats and the left media will settle for ridiculous smears and anonymous claims just as long as wrongdoings are perceived.

In all three years that Trump has been president, the Democrats have not done one single thing to help this country. Nothing to make us safer. Nothing to move America forward. In fact, the USMCA (the trade agreement for the United States-Mexico-Canada) has been sitting on Nancy Pelosi's desk for nine months. This agreement would create hundreds of thousands of American jobs and a huge boost to the American economy. Yet, she doesn't care about that! Why? Because it would give Trump a win. Pelosi knows the USMCA would pass with flying colors with bipartisan support, but she won't bring it up so that Trump won't get any credit. THAT is the type of hatred we are having to live through, sit through and now watch.

There are real issues that America is facing. Real issues that President Trump is trying to fix and help America grow. Real issues that we face every day are being ignored by certain parties and certain members of Congress.

I hope America is watching and paying attention. I hope the American citizens are doing their research during this process and are really seeing what is happening. America could truly become "great again" if everyone in the sandbox would just play nice and get along.