Emerald’s Gem Box: The Pledge of Allegiance

One Nation Under God

"I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

The Pledge of Allegiance was formally adopted by Congress (as our Pledge) in 1942. The official name of The Pledge of Allegiance was adopted in 1945. Then, on Flag Day in 1954, the words “under God” were added; thus, making that statement “one Nation under God.”

We all know the Pledge of Allegiance; we were all taught it at a very young age. Yet, many of us still say it differently than others.

It’s all in the pause; and where we should pause and where we should not pause?

My father always taught me to not pause between the words “one Nation under God,” for that is one thought process and should be one statement; for we truly are “one Nation under God.”

Some people explain it by saying, “We should only pause where there is a comma.” There is no comma after Nation, thus there should be no pause.

At any given function, when reciting the Pledge; the majority of the crowd will pause after Nation, while a few people can be heard continuing with the words “under God.” So, for all my fellow Americans that are in this minority group with me, remember … just because the majority does it, doesn’t make it right.

The Meaning of the Words

The following is a song/rendition written by Charlie Daniels. It puts a totally different twist on The Pledge of Allegiance and how/what we should think while reciting it.

The following words were spoken by the late Red Skelton on his television program, as he related the story of his teacher, Mr. Lazwell, who felt his students had come to think of the Pledge of Allegiance as merely something to recite in class each day.

Now more than ever, listen to the meaning of these words.

I’ve been listening to you boys and girls recite the Pledge of Allegiance all semester, and it seems as though it is becoming monotonous to ya. May I recite it, and try to explain to ya the meaning of each word?

I - Me, an individual, a committee of one.

Pledge - dedicate all my worldly goods to give without self-pity.

Allegiance – my love, and my devotion.

To The Flag – our standard, Ole Glory, a symbol of freedom. Wherever she waves, there is respect, because your loyalty has given her a dignity that shouts, “Freedom is everybody’s job.”

United - that means that we have all come together.

States – individual communities that have united into 48 great states. 48 individual communities with pride, dignity, and purpose, all divided with imaginary boundaries, yet united to a common purpose, and that’s love for country.

And To The Republic – a state in which sovreign powers invested in representatives chosen by the people to govern, and government is the people, and it’s from the people to the leaders, and not from the leaders to the people.

For Which It Stands, One Nation – One nation meaning so blessed by God.

Indivisible – incapable of being divided.

With Liberty – which is freedom, the right of power to live one’s own life without threats, fear, or some sort of retaliation.

And Justice – the principal or quality of dealing fairly with others.

For All – which means, boys and girls, that it’s as much your country as it is mine.

Since I was a small boy, two states have been added to our country, and two words have been added to the Pledge Of Allegiance – “Under God.” Now wouldn’t it be a pity if someone said that’s a prayer and that it would be eliminated from schools too.

God Bless America!