Emerald’s Gem Box: Sign up for our new e-blast newsletter

"To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often." – Winston Churchill

In life, we must all learn to embrace change. To expect change. To wish for change.

For change is all around us. Change is inside of us. Change is all there is.

Change helps us grow. Change keeps us moving forward. Change keeps us on our toes, rather than becoming complacent. Yet, many of us fear change.

Businesses and organizations need to always commit to continue to look for ways to change, in order to have steady improvement. Businesses and people that do not embrace change are bound to lose ground and stagnate.

It is with all of these thoughts that Greene Publishing, Inc. regularly looks for ways to improve and keep the citizens of Madison County informed about what is happening in our community.

It is with great honor and much pride that we, the staff of Greene Publishing, Inc., print two newspapers a week and The Front Porch magazine, to let you, our readers, know what is happening in your corner of the world.

However, in today's hectic society we all miss important news, from time to time. Plus, new news is happening every hour. In order to help keep our readers and patrons more informed, we are starting a newsletter e-blast. Twice a week we will send a newsletter with "breaking news" and the highlights of the last newspaper, in case you missed it. We will also highlight certain news items that will be featured in upcoming editions and of course keep everyone informed of important events happening in our community that week.

We have high hopes of what a great tool this will be in order to help you all keep up with the news of Madison County. With the extra reminder of events happening each week, you will (hopefully) never miss an important event again. Mark your calendar for that fundraising fish fry or high school football game. Didn't get a chance to read the full story about the economic decision made by the Madison County Commission or the new business that set up shop in downtown Madison? Signing up for the Greene Publishing newsletter will keep you up-to-date on your community news without fear of missing out on the big stories that affect your county.

All we need is your email address. That is it. It is totally free. To register your email into the list, contact Greene Publishing, Inc. by calling Amber at (850) 973-4141 or emailing classifieds@greenepublishing.com.

Change is good!

This newsletter will be great!

Call us today!