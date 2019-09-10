Emerald’s Gem Box: Never Forget

Today, September 11, is a day Americans will never forget.

Today, 18 years ago, America endured the worst terror attack in its history.

Today, 18 years ago, America came together. We all loved each other … across divisional/political/racial lines. We stood together and we stood firm. America stood invincible.

Isn't it sad that we no longer stand like that? Isn't it sad that so many of the young people growing up today, with hostility in their hearts and minds, aren't old enough to remember 9/11? Sure, they've heard about it and seen pictures of it. But they don't REMEMBER it. They don't remember the fear and anguish that those of us who lived it felt; and they don't remember the love, passion and camaraderie that we all felt. They don't remember what it felt like to have a country united.

Then again, there are so many adults that seem to have forgotten how strong America stood together 18 years ago. They seem to have forgotten what it was like to love one another … regardless of political sides and differences of opinions. So many adults have forgotten what it's like to have a country united.

The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people. 2,753 people were killed in New York; 184 people were killed at the Pentagon; 40 people were killed on Flight 93; and more than 6,000 others were injured.

The families of the victims still live with the daily reminder of what that fateful day meant. Many victims still suffer from health problems that are associated with that day, as well.

Most of us were far away from New York City on that grim Tuesday morning. Most of us only watched, in terror, the television stations that were reporting it. However, thousands of people lived and endured that terror in their hometown and suffered tremendously.

We owe it to the victims of 9/11 to never forget. We owe it to our military men and women, who went to war because of that attack, to never forget. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to never forget. We owe it to our country to never forget.

Please be sure to see pages 8-9, in today's paper, for our special salute to 9/11.

We will never forget!