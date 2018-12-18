Emerald’s Gem Box: Merry Christmas

The countdown is finally coming to an end. Christmas is less than a week away and a brand-new year is less than two weeks away. Shopping, cooking, parties, Santa Claus and family gatherings seem to take precedence in our lives.

Christmas is always such a fun time of year. The excitement can be found in both children and adults. Christmas Eve is always such a fun experience to watch ... children counting the hours down until they can go to sleep so that Santa Claus will visit their house; cookies and milk left out and only crumbs and empty glasses left for the children to find the next morning.

At my house, we always had "special reindeer food" that Cheltsie and Brooke sprinkled in our front yard so that the reindeer would be sure to find our house. (Recipe = oatmeal and glitter. The glitter is used so that it sparkles and is sure to catch the reindeers' attention while flying overhead). Always remember … our happenings today make our memories for tomorrow!

Even though this is the most fun and exciting time of the year, it is all too easy, during this season, to forget “why” and “what” we are actually celebrating.

Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus. This celebration can be easily hidden behind Santa Claus unless we make it a point to bring it to the forefront of our lives. I also believe, as parents, it is our responsibility to make sure we teach our children to keep Jesus as "the reason for the season."

Make Christmas about Jesus, His birth and His love for all of us. Make Christmas about family, friends and fellowship. Make Christmas about showing love and giving to others out of love and kindness. Furthermore, teach your children these same values, for what they learn now will follow them into adulthood.

Merry Christmas to all of our faithful readers. May God bless each and every one of you!