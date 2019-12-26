Emerald’s Gem Box: Merry Christmas

The countdown is finally over …… Christmas is here!

Let the fun begin!

Hundreds of glasses of milk and cookies will be/have been left out, with only crumbs and an empty glass left for the children to find the next morning.

No matter what our age … magic fills the air.

Traditions and family gatherings make this a special time for all. When my two girls were young, we always had “special reindeer food” that Cheltsie and Brooke sprinkled in our front yard; so that the reindeer would be sure to find our house. (Recipe = oatmeal and glitter. The glitter is used so that it sparkles and is sure to catch the reindeers’ attention while flying overhead). Always remember that today’s happenings are tomorrow’s memories. Sometimes memories are all we have to live on in our latter years.

I would like to take this time to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas, but I hope too, that we all don’t forget that this season is actually meant to celebrate the birth of Jesus. This celebration of His birth can be easily hidden behind Santa Claus unless we make it a point to bring it to the forefront of our lives. I also believe, as parents, it is our responsibility to make sure we teach our children to keep Jesus as “the reason for the season.”

Make Christmas about Jesus and His birth and His love for all of us. Make Christmas about family, friends and fellowship. Make Christmas about showing love and giving to others out of love and kindness. Furthermore, teach your children these same aspects; for what they learn now will follow them into adulthood.

Let us also not forget to keep our American soldiers in our prayers. Christmas Day, as we sit with our children and family opening presents and having a feast for Christmas lunch (or dinner), some of OUR soldiers are in a foreign country or a desert defending OUR country and still fighting for and guarding OUR freedom. Please also remember our emergency personnel that are working during these holidays as well. Police officers, fire department personnel and ambulance personnel are also all working, away from their families, in order to keep our families safe.

Merry Christmas to all of our faithful readers. May God bless each and every one of you!