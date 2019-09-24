Emerald’s Gem Box: Impeach! Impeach! Impeach!

"Impeach! Impeach! Impeach!" That is all we have heard for almost three years now.

If it's not trying to impeach President Trump for one thing, then they will find another or another or another. I never did like the saying "witch hunt," but, I must say, I totally agree with the phrase in this scenario.

The Democrats (in Washington) are not paying attention to sex trafficking, hungry children, border problems, the economy or foreign trade … all they care about is finding something to impeach President Trump over and it seems all their time and energy is focused solely on that.

Now we have the "whistleblower."

Here we go again … the liberal media takes one report and runs with it. The Democrats immediately start to verbally prosecute the President before anyone has the actual facts.

The President and Vice-President have continually said the (in question) phone conversation was a "congratulatory call" to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The President says he spoke of his concerns regarding reform and honesty in government. He said he did mention presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son in the context of him wanting to see honest government.

The "whistleblower" says that President Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate Biden's son and his business dealings. The Democrats now want to impeach President Trump for threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine if an investigation was not launched into Hunter Biden, who was on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas firm accused of corrupt practices.

Since the whistleblower first spread his statement, and the media frenzy began, we have now found out the whistleblower does not even have first-hand knowledge of the telephone call in question. We have also been re-shown the television news footage, from January 2018, of Joe Biden bragging over the fact that when he was Vice-President of the United States, he said to the Ukrainian officials that they would not get over a billion dollars in American aid unless they fired a prosecutor, who happened to be investigating the gas firm his son was on the board of, making a lot of money. Biden told the Ukrainians they had six hours to make their decision. He seems to have won that battle, as that prosecutor was fired and no charges were ever filed against Hunter Biden.

But, the Democrats are so interested in President Trump's alleged quid pro quo … but are turning their head (and turned them years ago) to Biden's quid pro quo which he laughed, joked and bragged about while telling the entire world what he had done.

Witch hunt again? Maybe everyone just needs to step back and take a deep breath, for goodness sake.

The Trump-haters are destroying this country. A lot of people didn't like President Obama, but they didn't purposely do criminal things that affect this country, over and over again.

Just last week, the Democrats called for an impeachment (there's that word again) for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the New York Times said there were more sexual misconduct allegations. Within days, the Times had to amend their story saying the alleged victim did not have any recollection of the alleged episode.

Does no one on "the hill" understand "innocent until proven guilty?" Or, do they only know how to scream "impeach"?

Trump-haters are tearing this country apart. A few weeks ago, a former NFL player was arrested on charges of trashing his own two businesses to make it look like a hate crime, with MAGA written on the walls. Several months ago, an Empire star was arrested for faking a hate crime on himself. He had described the "attackers" as white men wearing MAGA hats.

Several months ago, a teenage boy was verbally assaulted and had death threats made against him after a video went viral of himself and a Native American man standing face to face. The liberal media had a frenzy with it saying the boy (wearing a MAGA hat) was taunting the man. That boy was all but literally thrown under a bus; only to later find out that the Native American man was the aggressor and the boy stood still and calm, hoping to diffuse any situation.

What is happening to this world? Do people hate so much that they just throw Jesus away? Do people just hate Trump and the MAGA slogan that they have given up on brotherly love?

We need to all get back to the basics of God, family and country; and if you can't say anything nice, then don't say anything at all (that's what my parents taught me).

God Bless America … for we sure need it!