Emerald’s Gem Box: I’m Going To Bed The Difference Between a Man and a Woman

Emerald G. Parsons

This column is dedicated to all women and wives everywhere. Not just mothers, but women and wives in general. (However, being a mother just adds a much larger list onto the pile of womanly chores, as it is.)

Women: stop wondering if you’re a good wife or a good mother! Because you are! Celebrate what you do! Celebrate who you are!

One of my favorite stories I’ve ever heard…

A husband and wife were watching television when the wife said, "I'm tired and it's getting late. I think I'll go to bed."

She went to the kitchen to make sandwiches for the next day's lunches, rinsed out the popcorn bowls, took meat out of the freezer for supper the following evening, checked the cereal box levels, filled the sugar container, put spoons and bowls on the table and started the coffee pot for brewing the next morning.

She then put some wet clothes into the dryer, put a load of clothes into the wash, ironed a shirt and secured a loose button. She picked up the newspapers strewn on the floor, picked up the game pieces left on the table and put the telephone book back into the drawer. She watered the plants, emptied a wastebasket and hung up a towel to dry.

She yawned and stretched and headed for the bedroom. She stopped by the desk and wrote a note to the teacher, counted out some cash for the field trip, and pulled a textbook out from hiding under the chair. She signed a birthday card for a friend, addressed and stamped the envelope and wrote a quick note for the grocery store. She put both near her purse.

She then washed her face, put on moisturizer, brushed and flossed her teeth and trimmed her nails. Hubby called, "I thought you were going to bed?"

"I'm on my way," she said.

She put some water into the dog's dish and put the cat outside, then made sure the doors were locked. She looked in on each of the kids and turned out a bedside lamp, hung up a shirt, threw some dirty socks in the hamper, and had a brief conversation with the one up still doing homework.

In the bedroom, she set the alarm, laid out clothing for the next day, straightened up the shoe rack and added three things to her list of things to do for tomorrow.

About that time, hubby turned off the television and announced to no one in particular, "I'm going to bed." And he did.