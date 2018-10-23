Emerald’s Gem Box: I’m a Glamma

This past Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 4:53 a.m., I entered into the elite, wonderful category of grandmothers. Kennedy Elizabeth Holbrook entered into this world weighing eight pounds 14 ounces and was 21½ inches long.

I must say, I never thought this day would happen. Not because I didn't think my children would ever have children, but because I never dreamed I would ever be old enough to be a grandmother. Thus, when the task came of picking out a grandma name for myself, I am proud to say I have named myself Glamma. (Glamma: (noun) a woman whose children have children but is far too young, gorgeous and glamorous to be called Grandma.)

This all started last February when I was handed a "Happy Valentine's" box from Cheltsie and Marcus. Inside was a tiny, baby onesie. My heart leaped with joy and my eyes filled with happy tears. For the last eight months I have prayed daily for the safety of Cheltsie and their unborn child; and now for the last week I have prayed and thanked God daily for answering my prayers.

I love babies and children; so, for the last several months I have teased Cheltsie and Marcus telling them that Kennedy could just come live with me and they were welcome to come visit anytime. But, from the time I first held her I was really wishing that could be true and I could take her home with me. Just to hold a baby in my arms again is spectacular. All the motherly feelings of holding my daughters came flooding back. Could that have really been 25 and 23 years ago?

This past Friday evening, Cheltsie and Marcus left the hospital and the three of them came home to settle in and to introduce their German Sheppard and Jack Russell to their new "sister." Of course, I stopped by to check on them (and to hold Kennedy again) and all the memories of my first few days at home, alone with a newborn, came flooding in. The anxious and nervous feelings of not knowing what to do, of being scared of hurting her, and the pure feelings of helplessness at other times; it's a learning experience I don't think any parent ever forgets.

Did you know that babies now are different from babies born, say 25 years ago? They sleep on their backs, for one thing – forbidden when my babies were new – and tummy time is for play. They are also not allowed to be covered with a blanket or to have bumper guards in the crib. The days of cleaning the bellybutton are gone. Now there are strict rules to not touch and clean the bellybutton. Technology has made a lot of things easier for today's parents. Today's diapers tell you when they are wet (you still have to check for the other the old-fashioned way) and there are mechanisms to hook to the baby's feet that will sound an alert if the baby quits breathing (something that is hoped to help prevent SIDS.)

I must admit however, my first diaper change made me feel a little rusty. A squirming little three-day-old baby about got the best of me. Little legs kicking around while I was trying to be so careful and get the diaper on just right … it's not the same as changing a one-year-old. I even found myself a little scared of hurting her or pushing on her too hard.

I love my two daughters with my every being! However, I'm told that the love I will have for this granddaughter will surpass anything I thought I could possibly feel for another child. Some of my friends laugh and say they wish that their grandchildren had come first. Others have jokingly said, "I think I love my grandkids more than my kids."

As I watched Cheltsie grow during her pregnancy, my heart swelled with joy, love and adoration. For I knew she and Marcus were going to be such good, loving parents. I felt pride in the woman she had become and reverence, for both she and Marcus, in all they were doing in preparing everything, just perfectly, for the arrival of their new daughter. The two of them have a wonderful marriage and I know they will make awesome parents.

As I step out into this new adventure I'm on, I have an array of feelings. The hardest one to fight is the want and desire to be at Cheltsie's house every waking moment holding my new granddaughter and helping in any way I can. I know they have to learn it, just like we did, and they don't want/need me hovering over them while they do it; but, the urge is real!

I have always said the best gift that God could possibly ever give is the gift of being a mother! But now I'm a Glamma and my friends say this is even better! So, I'm already planning sleep-overs, movie dates and vacations. I think this is going to be a great ride!