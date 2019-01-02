Emerald’s Gem Box: Happy New Year!

2019 is here!

Wow, time flies; and the older we get the faster it seems to go.

2018 was good to me. God has blessed me with another year of good health and a great family.

My biggest news of 2018? The birth of my first granddaughter, Kennedy Elizabeth Holbrook. I dedicated my column to her, back in October when she was born, but she is, by far, my best and happiest thing for 2018. She is just over two months old now and growing so fast. We have special "Kennedy and Glamma" days/nights and I am loving every minute of it! As fast as time flies, it will soon be time for me to plan movie trips and vacation trips for us!

So, as we all leave 2018 behind let's leave behind the hurts and disappointments of the year; but let's bring forward our happiness and joy we found throughout the year. Make it a priority to wake up every day and say, "Today will be the best day of my life" and then make every effort to make that come true!

As we enter into 2019, I will pray for my family and their health … for my family is my backbone. I will pray for strength, courage and wisdom to make 2019 all it should be. And I will pray for myself … to become everything God wants me to be and for me to be the best that I can possibly be!

I pray these same things for all of you, our faithful readers. Thank you for spending another year with us.

Please remember to give us a call or email us if you have anything you would like covered or if you have something that you think we should know about. We would love to hear from you! My wish for 2019, as a business, is that we can grow and cover YOUR news even more fully than we do now!

Happy New Year!