Emerald’s Gem Box: Happy Fourth of July

As we celebrate the Fourth of July this Thursday, let's not think of this day as just another holiday and a day to get off work, play and have fun. Let's remember WHY we have this national holiday. We celebrate the Fourth of July as the day that America became free and independent from the overseas rule of Great Britain.

Let's keep in the forefront of our minds the men who foresaw what a great country America could become and fought for that freedom. Let's remember because of those men, and the Constitution of the United States, we now live in the best country in the world.

Freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, freedom of petition, the right to bear arms, "no-quartering" right, the right to equal justice, the right to own private property and the right to enjoy many other freedoms. These are just a few of the reasons that we are the greatest country in the world.

The Fourth of July is a day set aside so that we can remember the reason and celebrate accordingly. So, as many of us have family gatherings, cook-outs and watch the fireworks displays let us all remember to give thanks to our forefathers who fought to give us this day; and give thanks to all veterans who have fought to KEEP those freedoms. Our soldiers, in our armed forces have fought/will fight/are fighting for our freedom, every day.

So, I end this column with a big "Thank You" to all of our veterans, and to the men and women who are currently serving in our military. If it were not for the wars of "yesteryear" and the soldiers who fought in them, we would not have the freedoms that we take for granted today; and if it were not for our current military men and women, we would not be able to continue to enjoy these same freedoms.

Please teach your children and grandchildren the importance of respecting our great country, our veterans, our military heroes and the importance of our American Flag. Respect is taught and learned; we all have to play a role.

God Bless America!