Emerald’s Gem Box: Happy Birthday Daddy

Saturday, Oct. 28 would mark the 79th birthday of my Daddy. (It would also mark the 55th wedding anniversary of my parents. My mother always said she picked my daddy’s birthday to get married, so that “he would never forget the day.”)

My Daddy left this world and entered the gates of Heaven back on Feb. 17, 2012. My world has always been a little grayer since that day. I loved my Daddy with all my heart. He was truly the love of my life, my confidant, my mentor, my hero and my

everything.

Daddy was raised with strong convictions; no one ever had to wonder what my Daddy’s opinion was on a subject. He was blunt and told it exactly like he saw it. He stood up for what he thought was right and never backed down. He hung a picture in my office once that read, “Never remain neutral, For the victor will consider you part of his spoils, And the vanquished will have no room for you in his cave.” He lived by those words, and taught me to do the same.

Daddy was a man who lived his life to the very fullest….. dedicated to God, his family and friends. He was a doer on Earth, and may God continue to rest his soul in Heaven.

I feel God truly blessed me with such a great father. I believe I am who I am, because of him.

Happy Birthday Daddy!

I love you and am so glad God gave you to me!