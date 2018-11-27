Emerald’s Gem Box: Happy Birthday, Cheltsie

Tuesday, Nov. 27, marked my oldest daughter's birthday! Cheltsie turned 26 years old.

Although it seems like just yesterday that, at the young age of 23, I became a first-time mother of an eight pound, 20 1/2 inch long baby girl. Everything about her was so exciting and yet so scary. I was so afraid of doing something wrong and hurting her.

Wasn't it just last year she was a toddler or that I took her to her first day of pre-school and then cried for the next four hours? Or wasn't it also just last year she learned her ABCs, learned to ride a bike, lost her first tooth and learned to tie her own shoe?

First grade brought tears for both of us. Cheltsie being the perfectionist, that she is, would get mad and start crying when she couldn't read that whole book the first time without messing up. She felt like she could/should be able to just sit down and read it. She would get mad and start crying, it would frustrate me (we're so much alike) and I would start crying. Oh, what a sight I'm sure we were … both be sitting at the kitchen table, doing homework, both squalling.

Second grade – wow – Indian projects. That is something you will NEVER forget.

Third grade – Multiplication tables, learning to write in cursive and the International Dinner/Report. I got off easy on that one. My sister-in-law, Janice, is from the Philippines so Cheltsie picked that for her report. When it came time to make a dish from that country, Janice came over and she and Cheltsie did that together, while I babysat Joshua and Jade.

Fourth grade – the Marianna Caverns.

Fifth grade – learning each capital for each state.

Sixth grade – learning to change classes – a lot more homework – and being crowned May Queen.

Seventh grade – being able to crown the new May Queen.

Eighth grade – announcing the name of the new May Queen, and it being her sister, Brooke (that was really special to her), and of course, the eighth-grade trip (and fundraisers) and graduation. What a fun year.

Ninth, Tenth and Eleventh grade – a lot of things go on within those years; restricted driver's license, the "real" driving license, basketball games, class rings, dating and proms. The struggle of learning to let your child make her own decisions and learn to fly on her own. (The struggle is real.)

Twelfth grade – this was such an exciting year. Senior class fundraisers and the senior trip. But, as the anticipated day of graduation approached, I found myself reminiscing more and more of days gone by and Cheltsie as a child. I have never wished for my children to be younger, or older; for I have enjoyed every age throughout the years. Each year brought new excitement and I never wanted anything different. But I found myself wishing she was five again, instead of about to graduate high school. Then, the "big day" arrived. I cried a few tears of sadness, but mostly happy tears. Graduation day was such a huge milestone.

College – four years of studying, studying and more studying. I was so proud to watch Cheltsie seek out her dreams and make them come true. The diligence and constancy she put into her school work was incredible. She graduated both NFCC and St. Leo University with honors, even while planning a wedding during her last year of college.

Marriage – I must say the depression of "my little girl is growing up" hit me hard and heavy while planning Cheltsie's wedding. Out of the blue, it seemed, my baby had grown up. I couldn't believe she was about to spread her wings and truly fly "away" from me. But oh, the fun we had planning the wedding. Trying on dresses, painting decorations, shopping and making everything just perfect for the big day! And what a day it was! As I sat and watched Cheltsie and Marcus exchange vows, I looked around and realized all the planning and hard work had paid off, for everything was truly perfect!

Birth of a new baby – and now here we are! The circle of life has been completed; for my "little girl" has now given birth to her own "little girl" and now I'm a Glamma. This is another season of my life I know I will truly love and enjoy. The joy and happiness I have felt during this last year has been unbelievable; and to know I get to start all these fun life events all over again, with Kennedy, is an absolute blessing!

So, on this very special day, I would like to say, "Happy Birthday, Cheltsie! I love you and I am so very proud of you!"

I'm so glad God gave you to me – 26 years ago!!!