Emerald’s Gem Box: Happy Birthday Cheltsie

Today (November 27) marks the 27th birthday of my oldest daughter, Cheltsie.

To say the least, my life changed dramatically 27 years ago. At the young age of 23, I became a first-time mother. Everything about her was so exciting and yet so scary. I was so afraid of doing something wrong and hurting her.

As all parents know, those fears never really leave us. As our children grow, we too have to learn new things and cross new obstacles with them. The fears of doing things wrong or of knowing all the right answers are still present in so many aspects of our lives with them.

I sometimes watch Cheltsie now and truly cannot believe that it has been 27 years ago that she was such a small baby. For she is such a tremendous, outstanding woman now, that sometimes I cannot believe she is "mine."

And now… she is a mother herself. The joy of watching her grow into a woman manifested as I watched her become a mother, herself. The love and dedication she has for her family is more than awesome!

I could not be more proud of the lady that Cheltsie has become. Her moral values, her Christian standards, her work ethic and her dedication to her family and friends are all so astounding. Nor, could I succeed in this business without her by my side!

So, on this very special day, I would like to say, "Happy Birthday, Cheltsie! I love you and I am so very proud of you!"

I am so glad God gave you to me – 27 years ago!!!