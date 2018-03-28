Emerald’s Gem Box: Gun laws didn’t save Jaelynn Willey

On Tuesday, March 20, another tragedy occurred; this time in Great Mills, Md.

At 7:55 a.m., 17-year-old Wyatt Rollins walked into the school hallway and shot his ex-girlfriend, Jaelynn Willey, in the head and another student in the leg. Within ONE MINUTE, the school resource officer was on scene and shot the shooter. It is still undetermined if the officer’s bullet killed Rollins or if his death was self-inflicted. According to all witnesses, the two shots were simultaneous.

Main stream media has all but skipped over this story! For the next several days, following the shooting, the lead story (on mainstream television media) was about the death of the Texas bomber. Hardly any mention of this school shooting. I had to ask myself why? Why was the Florida school shooting more important than this Maryland shooting? Was it because more lives were lost in Florida? (But surely they wouldn’t put an “importance” on different teenagers’ lives). Or could it be because an armed man, at the school, was promptly there to end the plot; because that would totally be against the liberal way of thinking … a clear example of a person with a gun stopping an attempted mass shooting.

I came across an interesting read, while reading about the Maryland shooting.

14 Laws That Did Not Stop The Maryland School Shooter:

•Maryland’s “assault weapons” ban

•Maryland’s 10 round magazine limit

•Maryland’s universal background check system

•Maryland’s exhaustive application process to obtain a permit to purchase a handgun

•Maryland’s law prohibiting the purchase of more than one firearm per month

•Maryland’s law requiring handgun registration

•Maryland’s law requiring licensing of handgun owners

•Maryland’s extremely limited approval of conceal carry permits

•Maryland’s refusal to honor conceal carry permits from other states

•Federal law prohibiting handgun ownership under 21

•Laws prohibiting carrying a handgun without a permit

•Gun free zones

•Laws against discharging a firearm in public

•Laws prohibiting murder

It is obvious that there are laws in place that prohibited that young boy from taking that gun into that school and using it against his classmates. Why didn’t he abide by those laws? Do we honestly think if there had been MORE laws in place it would have stopped him?

I dare to say that more gun laws would NOT have stopped him!

The constant variable in all mass killings (whether it be by guns, bombs, knives, or hand grenades) is that there is a “crazy” person who is committing the violent act. Simply having a weapon did not make him a murderer. His life choices did. A person who wants to commit murder will do so, with or without a gun.

Mass killers have targeted places where they know people will be unarmed. Killings take place in “gun-free” zones. Taking away Americans’ rights to own a weapon would, in essence, make the country less safe.

So, I ask … Rape … should we take away the freedom of all men by castration because some men cannot handle what they have? No. We allow freedom until an individual chooses to take something that others use for good and use it to do harm to another.

This is not an attempt to say that we should abandon all laws because criminals don’t follow them. This simply shows that laws restricting law-abiding citizens from exercising their rights do not stop criminals’ intent on doing harm. Sometimes, a good guy with a gun can be the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun.

I am glad that we are finally hearing some truth being spoken about school aged children being taught not to bully. In most instances, the shooter’s (or “crazy” person’s) motive stems from being bullied or being characterized as an “outcast.” It causes depression, self-hate, and mental conditions within that child. (This is also where suicide comes into play).

Teach your children/grandchildren/friends to be nice, to obey the Golden Rule, to quit being a bully, and to have lunch with a “non-popular” kid. That, in-of-itself, will help America. That is what America’s youth needs – just to feel loved.

Making America a better place is how we stop bad things from happening; not by taking our constitutional amendments away!